Google Unveils Futuristic 'Ananta' Campus in Bengaluru

In a bold move to cement its presence in India's burgeoning tech landscape, Google has unveiled Ananta, its latest state-of-the-art campus in Bengaluru. Reflecting Google's substantial investment in the region, Ananta stands as one of the global tech giant's largest facilities worldwide.

With the aim of fostering collaboration and innovation, Ananta integrates Google's newest workplace design principles, including neighborhood-style workspaces and a central area dubbed 'Sabha.' The campus further emphasizes sustainability with features like 100% wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, and an expansive smart glass installation.

Google executives underscored the campus's role in supporting India's ongoing technological evolution, highlighting a focus on AI adoption to drive systemic impacts across sectors such as agriculture, health, and fintech. The design elements, inspired by Bengaluru's moniker as India's Garden City, include landscaped grounds and walking paths, making it conducive to creativity and relaxation.

(With inputs from agencies.)