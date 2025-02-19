European Shares Stagnate Amid Sectoral Shifts and Political Developments

European shares remained largely unchanged on Wednesday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index holding steady after hitting a record high. Mining company Antofagasta experienced a boost following a rating upgrade, counteracted by declines in real estate stocks amid rising bond yields.

The travel and leisure sector faced a 1.1% loss, notably impacted by Jet2's 9.8% drop due to inflationary input cost challenges. As Euro zone bond yields rose for the fourth day, UK's 10-year gilt yield hit its three-week peak alongside a surprising 3% rise in January inflation rate.

European political leaders advocated for increased defense spending due to the U.S.'s reserved defense role, which may lead to higher government borrowing. Meanwhile, European equities gained nearly 10% this year, driven by attractive valuations. However, investors remain cautious due to tariff uncertainties, despite positive economic data and earnings projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)