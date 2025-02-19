Indian Stocks Wobble Amid Trump's Tariff Tactics and Global Challenges

Indian stocks experienced a turbulent session due to ongoing concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcements and weak global signals. The benchmark indices started the day in negative territory, although they briefly traded higher before ending slightly down. The Sensex concluded at 75,939.18 points, shedding 28.21 points or 0.037%, while the Nifty ended at 22,932.90 points, down by 12.40 points or 0.054%, according to NSE data.

Recent indications from President Trump suggest potential tariffs on the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors, likely affecting Indian businesses. In a joint press briefing with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump emphasized tariff reciprocity, asserting that the United States would match other nations' tariffs, including those India imposes, to ensure equitable trade. This commitment has heightened apprehension among investors.

Indian markets are also grappling with ongoing foreign portfolio outflows for the second consecutive month. "Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) may resume purchases when the dollar weakens, and U.S. bond yields decrease, which could take some time," stated VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. He noted that a significant factor for attracting FIIs would be signs of an earnings recovery in India, anticipated in early fiscal year 2026, with high-frequency indicators possibly hinting at imminent growth turnarounds.

The Sensex is substantially below its all-time high of 85,978 points, having dropped over 3% since the start of the New Year. The markets' performance reflects weak domestic growth, with the Reserve Bank of India's recent rate cut failing to provide a boost amid global volatility.

In past years, Sensex and Nifty achieved moderate growth, with approximately 9-10% in 2024 and 16-17% in 2023, while gaining just 3% in 2022. Factors such as weak GDP growth, foreign fund withdrawals, escalating food prices, and sluggish consumption have deterred many investors throughout 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)