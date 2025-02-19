Sambalpur's NH-53 Elevated Corridor Set for December 2026 Completion

The much-anticipated elevated corridor on NH-53 at Ainthapali in Sambalpur, Odisha, is slated for completion by December 2026, according to officials.

Prem Sahu, the project director at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Sambalpur, stated that construction is proceeding robustly. He indicated that if developments remain on track, the corridor should be completed by December next year.

The project will consist of a six-lane, 3.44 km corridor, including a 1.2 km flyover. It targets alleviating significant traffic bottlenecks around Sambalpur city, with a specific focus on Ainthapali, as 450 buses currently contribute to congestion. The Sambalpur district's request led to NHAI's approval, supported by a Rs 374.17 crore funding allocation last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)