Sambalpur's NH-53 Elevated Corridor Set for December 2026 Completion

The NH-53 elevated corridor in Sambalpur, Odisha is expected to be completed by December 2026. The six-lane project aims to alleviate traffic congestion by creating a 3.44 km stretch including a 1.2 km flyover section. Approved in response to local demand, it has a budget of Rs 374.17 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The much-anticipated elevated corridor on NH-53 at Ainthapali in Sambalpur, Odisha, is slated for completion by December 2026, according to officials.

Prem Sahu, the project director at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Sambalpur, stated that construction is proceeding robustly. He indicated that if developments remain on track, the corridor should be completed by December next year.

The project will consist of a six-lane, 3.44 km corridor, including a 1.2 km flyover. It targets alleviating significant traffic bottlenecks around Sambalpur city, with a specific focus on Ainthapali, as 450 buses currently contribute to congestion. The Sambalpur district's request led to NHAI's approval, supported by a Rs 374.17 crore funding allocation last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

