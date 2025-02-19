Gethnical: Revolutionizing Jewelry with Ethics and Elegance

New Delhi [India], February 19: A fresh wave in artificial jewelry is set to debut with the launch of Gethnical, a company founded by Tanvi Chopra. Scheduled for March 1, 2025, Gethnical promises to blend Indian craftsmanship with ethical fashion, offering pieces that transcend traditional jewelry norms.

The brand pledges creativity, quality, and affordability, targeting the modern woman with collections fit for every occasion. From bridal exuberance to everyday work elegance, Gethnical offers pieces that embody quality, sustainability, and an enduring legacy. Next March, jewelry enthusiasts are invited to an unveiling that promises more than fashion.

Gethnical, a vision shining beyond mere ornaments, aspires to redefine perceptions of imitation jewelry. With a comprehensive five-year plan, the brand's goals include promoting handcrafted artistry, supporting skilled Indian craftspeople, and making a significant social impact by funding skill development programs for women. A firm commitment to innovation through AI-driven recommendations and virtual try-ons underscores their modern retail approach.

Ethical manufacturing remains at Gethnical's core, with eco-friendly materials and respect for craftsmanship prioritized throughout the production process. As a brand, Gethnical offers more than just fashionable accessories; it serves as an advocate for ethical design and fair compensation within the industry.

Distinct craftsmanship, customer-centric policies, and avant-garde shopping experiences position Gethnical as a pioneering force. Fresh collections every two weeks ensure the jewelry keeps pace with evolving trends, appealing to diverse preferences. Beyond commerce, Gethnical invests in community and empowerment, aiding women to craft sustainable careers while joining a global conversation on ethics in fashion.

The countdown has begun, and with it, a call to jewelry lovers to witness the new chapter in imitation jewelry. Launching March 1, every Gethnical purchase not only adorns but contributes to a movement where tradition meets innovation.

