Germany Warns of Trade War as Trump Threatens 25% Auto Tariffs

The imposition of 25% import tariffs on cars by U.S. President Donald Trump has been termed a 'provocation' by Germany's car lobby group. On Wednesday, they urged Brussels to reach an agreement with the U.S., their primary export market.

Hildegard Mueller, president of the VDA, criticized the use of tariffs as a bargaining chip, warning of the high risk of a global trade conflict with adverse effects on the world economy. Volker Treier of the German Chamber of Commerce highlighted that the outlined tariffs would severely impact Germany's automotive sector.

Trump's intent to apply similar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals exacerbates existing tensions. Experts suggest reducing EU tariffs on U.S. car imports could be a viable solution, as a protectionist approach threatens economic growth across Europe and America.

