Left Menu

Germany Warns of Trade War as Trump Threatens 25% Auto Tariffs

Germany's car lobby describes U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on car imports as a 'provocation'. The automotive industry, crucial to Germany's economy, is at risk with Trump's plans increasing trade tensions between the USA and EU, threatening global economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:23 IST
Germany Warns of Trade War as Trump Threatens 25% Auto Tariffs
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Germany

The imposition of 25% import tariffs on cars by U.S. President Donald Trump has been termed a 'provocation' by Germany's car lobby group. On Wednesday, they urged Brussels to reach an agreement with the U.S., their primary export market.

Hildegard Mueller, president of the VDA, criticized the use of tariffs as a bargaining chip, warning of the high risk of a global trade conflict with adverse effects on the world economy. Volker Treier of the German Chamber of Commerce highlighted that the outlined tariffs would severely impact Germany's automotive sector.

Trump's intent to apply similar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals exacerbates existing tensions. Experts suggest reducing EU tariffs on U.S. car imports could be a viable solution, as a protectionist approach threatens economic growth across Europe and America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025