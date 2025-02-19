Left Menu

India Eyes Aerospace and Food Industry Collaborations

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal discusses AI-driven defense advancements with Shield AI, while planning McCain Foods' expansion in India. Strategic investments, local partnerships, and supply chain enhancements are on the agenda to bolster India's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:23 IST
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal meets Shield AI, McCain Foods officials, discuss collaboration (Images: X/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in a significant meeting with Shield AI executives Brandon Tseng and Sarjan P Shah to discuss potential collaborations aimed at enhancing India's defense capabilities. Shield AI, a US-based company specializing in aerospace and arms technology, could play a crucial role in advancing India's AI-driven defense sector.

In a separate meeting with McCain Foods Ltd., Goyal conversed with President and CEO Max Koeune and Chief Operations and Growth Officer Peter Dawe. The discussions focused on McCain's plans to expand their operations in India through strategic investments and an emphasis on building local partnerships to scale up manufacturing.

Additionally, Goyal underscored the importance of strengthening supply and cold chain infrastructure, promoting farm prosperity, and encouraging sustainable, community-led growth to enhance the agricultural and food processing landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

