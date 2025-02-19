India Eyes Aerospace and Food Industry Collaborations

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in a significant meeting with Shield AI executives Brandon Tseng and Sarjan P Shah to discuss potential collaborations aimed at enhancing India's defense capabilities. Shield AI, a US-based company specializing in aerospace and arms technology, could play a crucial role in advancing India's AI-driven defense sector.

In a separate meeting with McCain Foods Ltd., Goyal conversed with President and CEO Max Koeune and Chief Operations and Growth Officer Peter Dawe. The discussions focused on McCain's plans to expand their operations in India through strategic investments and an emphasis on building local partnerships to scale up manufacturing.

Additionally, Goyal underscored the importance of strengthening supply and cold chain infrastructure, promoting farm prosperity, and encouraging sustainable, community-led growth to enhance the agricultural and food processing landscape in India.

