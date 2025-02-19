EU Explores Innovative Funding Models to Boost Defense Readiness

The European Union is intensifying discussions on financing mechanisms to bolster its defense capabilities in light of potential threats from Russia. With the European Commission projecting a necessity of 500 billion euros in defense spending over the next decade, a mix of fiscal strategies is being considered.

Among the proposed solutions is the relaxation of EU spending rules, allowing defense spending exemptions that could lead to increased national deficits. While this approach raises concerns about bond market reactions, proponents argue that it would collectively enhance EU security, mitigating individual economic repercussions.

Additional strategies include tapping into the next long-term EU budget and creating joint EU borrowing models similar to those used during the COVID-19 recovery. These initiatives aim to establish a sustainable financial framework for defense without overly burdening individual member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)