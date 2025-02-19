Left Menu

Aravam Tech Pioneers B2B Ride Management with Triptronic Launch

Aravam Tech, a bootstrapped startup, has launched Triptronic, a B2B ride management platform. Designed for enterprises, it offers subscription-based services for employee travel management. Retail services are expected to roll out in 8-9 months. The company anticipates significant revenue growth and has secured investor support for future operations.

Aravam Tech, a bootstrapped startup, has officially launched Triptronic, its innovative B2B ride management platform. The service aims to streamline how enterprises manage employee travel, offering a subscription model that allows companies to use either their own or Triptronic's onboarded cab vendors.

Co-Founder Sorabh Kothari announced the platform's broader aspirations, indicating that retail services could be introduced within the next nine months, once enough vendors are onboarded. The current operations, supported by a team of 8-9 members, are poised for pan-India coverage with 22-23 vendors already enlisted.

The company projects substantial revenue streams and has investor commitments for a future runway of up to 17 months. Plans are underway to launch retail services in major cities, focusing on key transportation hubs like airports.

