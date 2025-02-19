Migrant Labourers Highlight Economic Discrepancies in West Bengal

BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri has raised concerns about West Bengal's economic strategy, questioning why so many of its residents work as migrant labourers across India. This inquiry comes despite state claims of having unemployment figures that are significantly below the national average.

In a budget discussion in the Assembly, Lahiri criticized the TMC government for being complacent and urged it to aim for economic standards comparable to those of more prosperous states. Drawing comparisons with national GSDP growth rates, he highlighted that the state has consistently lagged since 2012-13, aside from a brief exception in 2021-22.

TMC representatives defended their budget, citing increased capital expenditure and growth projections. However, Lahiri and fellow BJP MLA Ambika Roy stressed the need for greater economic focus. Lahiri also pointed out the discrepancy between the state's increased income and its expenditure coverage, suggesting a need for fiscal reevaluation.

