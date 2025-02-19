Migrant Labourers Highlight Economic Discrepancies in West Bengal
BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri questions West Bengal's economic claims as many residents work as migrant labourers despite low joblessness rates. He challenges the TMC government to match more prosperous states and raises concerns over the state's lower GSDP growth rate and inadequate income compared to expenditure.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri has raised concerns about West Bengal's economic strategy, questioning why so many of its residents work as migrant labourers across India. This inquiry comes despite state claims of having unemployment figures that are significantly below the national average.
In a budget discussion in the Assembly, Lahiri criticized the TMC government for being complacent and urged it to aim for economic standards comparable to those of more prosperous states. Drawing comparisons with national GSDP growth rates, he highlighted that the state has consistently lagged since 2012-13, aside from a brief exception in 2021-22.
TMC representatives defended their budget, citing increased capital expenditure and growth projections. However, Lahiri and fellow BJP MLA Ambika Roy stressed the need for greater economic focus. Lahiri also pointed out the discrepancy between the state's increased income and its expenditure coverage, suggesting a need for fiscal reevaluation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deportation Debate: Owaisi Criticizes Government Amid Rising Unemployment
US Labor Market: Resilient Amid Rising Unemployment Claims
Rising Unemployment Claims Reflect Easing U.S. Labor Market
Youth Congress Protests Unemployment Crisis in Arunachal Pradesh
Traders Bet on Future Rate Cuts Amid Rising Unemployment Concerns