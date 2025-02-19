Urgent Call for Funding in U.S. Aviation Sector

The U.S. aviation industry has issued an urgent plea for 'robust emergency funding' from Congress, focusing on upgrading air traffic control technology and staffing issues. This appeal comes on the heels of several crashes that have raised safety concerns.

Major industry players, including Airlines for America, the Aerospace Industries Association, and the International Air Transport Association, have joined forces with top aviation unions. They have presented a joint letter to Congress, emphasizing the critical needs of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The letter highlights the FAA's significant shortfall of about 3,500 air traffic controllers, well below targeted staffing levels. The appeal underscores the urgent need for technological advancements to ensure the safety and efficiency of U.S. airspace management.

(With inputs from agencies.)