U.S. Stock Market Surges Amid Fed Minutes & Tariff Drama

U.S. stocks closed moderately higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 achieving its second consecutive all-time closing high. Investors focused on the details from the Federal Reserve's January meeting and U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements.

At that Fed meeting, the decision was made to leave the key interest rate unchanged. However, the minutes revealed worries among policymakers about persistent inflation and the impact of Trump's tariff proposals. "There was some discussion of potential economic slowing," said Paul Nolte of Murphy & Sylvest. "Investors are considering that the Fed might cut rates pending further clarity on tariffs."

On Tuesday, Trump announced a 25% tariff targeting autos, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals, sparking global trade war fears. Housing stocks underperformed following a 9.8% decline in January housing starts. Meanwhile, fourth-quarter earnings reports showed 74% of S&P 500 companies exceeded expectations, with analysts projecting 15.3% earnings growth year-on-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)