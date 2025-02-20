Left Menu

Unexpected Diversion: Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Nagpur

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight en route from Dhaka to Dubai made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport due to technical issues. The flight carried 396 passengers and 12 crew members. Passengers are expected to continue their journey on a different flight later in the day.

Updated: 20-02-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:25 IST
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight en route from Dhaka to Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra. Officials confirmed the unscheduled stop was necessary due to technical difficulties encountered at midnight.

The aircraft was carrying 396 passengers and 12 crew members when it was diverted to Nagpur. A senior airport official noted the safety protocols were smoothly executed to ensure everyone on board remained unharmed.

Arrangements are underway for the passengers to resume their journey later in the day on an alternative flight provided by the airline, another official announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

