Uniqus Consultech and Cranium AI Forge Strategic Alliance for AI Risk Management

In a move to bolster AI risk management efforts, Uniqus Consultech has announced a strategic partnership with Cranium AI. This collaboration aims to blend Uniqus Consultech's proficiency in risk assessment and technology solutions with Cranium AI's sophisticated AI trust and security management software.

The partnership signifies an important step toward meeting the surging demand for comprehensive AI risk frameworks. Together, they will offer services including AI footprint detection, vulnerability identification, and the establishment of AI risk and compliance frameworks, all designed to help businesses confidently navigate AI-related challenges.

Jonathan Dambrot, CEO of Cranium AI, emphasized the importance of the partnership in empowering organizations to manage AI risks effectively. Jamil Khatri, CEO of Uniqus Consultech, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the partnership's capability to deliver transformative AI risk management strategies that foster resilience and trust in enterprise AI systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)