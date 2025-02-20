Left Menu

Uniqus Consultech and Cranium AI Forge Strategic Alliance for AI Risk Management

Uniqus Consultech partners with Cranium AI to enhance AI risk management capabilities, combining expertise in risk, governance, and technology with cutting-edge AI security solutions. This collaboration addresses the increasing need for robust AI frameworks amid the rise of generative AI systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster AI risk management efforts, Uniqus Consultech has announced a strategic partnership with Cranium AI. This collaboration aims to blend Uniqus Consultech's proficiency in risk assessment and technology solutions with Cranium AI's sophisticated AI trust and security management software.

The partnership signifies an important step toward meeting the surging demand for comprehensive AI risk frameworks. Together, they will offer services including AI footprint detection, vulnerability identification, and the establishment of AI risk and compliance frameworks, all designed to help businesses confidently navigate AI-related challenges.

Jonathan Dambrot, CEO of Cranium AI, emphasized the importance of the partnership in empowering organizations to manage AI risks effectively. Jamil Khatri, CEO of Uniqus Consultech, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the partnership's capability to deliver transformative AI risk management strategies that foster resilience and trust in enterprise AI systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

