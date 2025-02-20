Vedanta Splits: A New Era of Sector-Specific Giants

Vedanta Ltd announced on Thursday that its shareholders and lenders have overwhelmingly approved a plan to split the conglomerate into five independent, sector-specific entities. This significant move received backing from 99.99% of voting shareholders and over 99.5% of creditors, highlighting strong support for the restructuring.

Industrial magnate Anil Agarwal, following a failed attempt to privatize the company in 2020, launched this demerger plan in 2023. The restructuring aims to create separate business units, including Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and other specialized entities, thereby focusing on their core strengths and market potential.

The demerger is designed to provide heightened investment opportunities and refined market access. Each new entity can appeal to varied investors and strategic partners, enabling deeper sectoral collaboration. The plan aligns with Vedanta's strategy to streamline operations and enhance asset utilization, pending regulatory approvals.

