Left Menu

Vedanta Splits: A New Era of Sector-Specific Giants

Vedanta Ltd will restructure its conglomerate by splitting into five independent, sector-focused entities, following approval from shareholders and creditors. This move aims to optimize operations, attract varied investment, and improve market access, ultimately unlocking value and opportunity for each new entity across metals, oil, gas, and power sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:59 IST
Vedanta Splits: A New Era of Sector-Specific Giants
The stable outlook reflects reduced refinancing risk Image Credit: ANI

Vedanta Ltd announced on Thursday that its shareholders and lenders have overwhelmingly approved a plan to split the conglomerate into five independent, sector-specific entities. This significant move received backing from 99.99% of voting shareholders and over 99.5% of creditors, highlighting strong support for the restructuring.

Industrial magnate Anil Agarwal, following a failed attempt to privatize the company in 2020, launched this demerger plan in 2023. The restructuring aims to create separate business units, including Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and other specialized entities, thereby focusing on their core strengths and market potential.

The demerger is designed to provide heightened investment opportunities and refined market access. Each new entity can appeal to varied investors and strategic partners, enabling deeper sectoral collaboration. The plan aligns with Vedanta's strategy to streamline operations and enhance asset utilization, pending regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025