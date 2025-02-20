India's Skies Set for Expansion with 20,000 New Pilots Needed
India will need 20,000 pilots to meet the growing demand in its booming aviation market. With plans for 50 new airports and 1,700 new planes, the Civil Aviation Ministry is leveraging technology through Electronic Personnel License (EPL) to streamline pilot licensing, aligning with Digital India initiatives.
India's Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced a significant rise in demand for pilots, estimating that 20,000 new pilots will be needed in the coming years due to a booming aviation market. This declaration comes amid India's plans to significantly enhance its air travel infrastructure.
Speaking at the launch of the Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for pilots, Naidu emphasized that aviation is crucial to connectivity, economic progress, and technological innovation. The country expects to open 50 new airports, doubling its airport count over the past decade, and expanding its fleet by 1,700 new airplanes.
The EPL initiative positions India as a leader in aviation innovation, offering pilots secure, real-time access to their licenses globally through the eGCA app. This aligns with India's Digital India and Ease of Doing Business missions, thereby enhancing safety and global interoperability.
