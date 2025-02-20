EU Powers Up Semiconductor Growth with Massive Grant to Infineon

The European Commission announced on Thursday its approval of a significant state aid package of 920 million euros to assist Infineon with their new semiconductor plant in Dresden. This substantial funding underscores the EU's commitment to advancing semiconductor technology within Europe.

The MEGAFAB-DD project led by Infineon is part of a larger strategy to strengthen the Western semiconductor industry against growing competition from China. By 2030, the EU plans to allocate 15 billion euros for semiconductor projects, in line with the objectives outlined in the European Chips Act.

Infineon's new plant is set to become the largest investment in the company's history, enhancing production capabilities in areas like industrial, automotive, and consumer applications. The company is also committed to supporting the EU's semiconductor value chain through ongoing research and crisis readiness.

