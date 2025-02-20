Napier Healthcare Solutions Faces Investigation Over Unpaid Salaries

A Singapore-headquartered software firm is currently facing scrutiny as allegations from employees about unpaid salaries surface.

The Ministry of Manpower and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management are aiding twelve employees at Napier Healthcare Solutions in their claims of unpaid wages. The firm is being examined for potential violations of employment laws.

Despite the company citing cash flow challenges as the reason for delayed payments, they affirm that no disputes exist with current or former employees. Salary clearance is expected soon.

