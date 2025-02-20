Napier Healthcare Solutions Faces Investigation Over Unpaid Salaries
A Singapore-based software company, Napier Healthcare Solutions, is under investigation for unpaid salaries. The Ministry of Manpower and Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management are assisting the affected employees. Due to cash flow issues, salary payments have been delayed, but the company anticipates resolving the dues soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
A Singapore-headquartered software firm is currently facing scrutiny as allegations from employees about unpaid salaries surface.
The Ministry of Manpower and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management are aiding twelve employees at Napier Healthcare Solutions in their claims of unpaid wages. The firm is being examined for potential violations of employment laws.
Despite the company citing cash flow challenges as the reason for delayed payments, they affirm that no disputes exist with current or former employees. Salary clearance is expected soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Sri Lankan Government's Investigation tactics
Mysterious Tiger Deaths Prompt Urgent Investigation in Kerala
Internal Strife: FBI's Compliance and Investigation Challenges
FBI Agents Assured Job Security Amid Capitol Riot Investigation
Tragic End: Teenage Girl's Death Sparks Murder Investigation