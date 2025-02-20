Left Menu

Napier Healthcare Solutions Faces Investigation Over Unpaid Salaries

A Singapore-based software company, Napier Healthcare Solutions, is under investigation for unpaid salaries. The Ministry of Manpower and Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management are assisting the affected employees. Due to cash flow issues, salary payments have been delayed, but the company anticipates resolving the dues soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:44 IST
Napier Healthcare Solutions Faces Investigation Over Unpaid Salaries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A Singapore-headquartered software firm is currently facing scrutiny as allegations from employees about unpaid salaries surface.

The Ministry of Manpower and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management are aiding twelve employees at Napier Healthcare Solutions in their claims of unpaid wages. The firm is being examined for potential violations of employment laws.

Despite the company citing cash flow challenges as the reason for delayed payments, they affirm that no disputes exist with current or former employees. Salary clearance is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025