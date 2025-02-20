Left Menu

Gujarat's Historic 2025-26 Budget: A Blueprint for 'Viksit Gujarat'

Gujarat unveils its largest-ever budget of Rs 3.70 lakh crore, focusing on public welfare, infrastructure, and development. With initiatives like the 'Viksit Gujarat Fund', new expressways, and increased allocations for urban and tribal development, the budget aims to accelerate the state's growth trajectory and boost economic and social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:51 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Image: X/@CMOGuj). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold move to drive large-scale development, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the 2025-26 state budget presented by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai. The comprehensive budget supports the state's ongoing mission of achieving 'Viksit Gujarat' and heralds an era focused on public welfare.

The budget, the largest in Gujarat's history at Rs 3.70 lakh crore, introduces a Rs 50,000 crore Viksit Gujarat Fund aimed at stimulating the state's economic growth. Chief Minister Patel emphasized the 21.8% increase in capital expenditure compared to the previous year as a pivotal step towards sustained development.

A significant emphasis is placed on infrastructure and connectivity with six Regional Economic Plans. This includes new Greenfield Expressways and high-speed corridors like the Namo Shakti and Somnath-Dwarka Expressways, enhancing connectivity across the state. Key upgrades in the aviation sector and a focus on urban development highlight the budget's forward-thinking initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

