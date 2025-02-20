Left Menu

WhatsApp Bans Millions in Crackdown on Fraud: A Meta Initiative

Meta's recent transparency report reveals a crackdown on over 8.4 million WhatsApp accounts in India due to fraudulent activities and abuse. The ban, part of efforts to comply with IT laws, underscores the company's commitment to user safety and platform integrity amidst rising misuse concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:54 IST
WhatsApp Bans Millions in Crackdown on Fraud: A Meta Initiative
WhatsApp Bans Over 8 Million Indian Accounts in a Month: Here's Why. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to combat fraud and misuse, WhatsApp, under its parent company Meta, has banned over 8.4 million accounts in India within a single month. This action aligns with growing concerns over the misuse of the platform for fraudulent activities, prompting swift action from the social media giant.

Meta's Transparency Report highlights these measures as part of the company's ongoing efforts to preserve user safety and platform integrity. The report details compliance with sections of the Information Technology Act, indicating that approximately 8.45 million accounts were banned based on persistent complaints and the need for enhanced monitoring.

During August alone, a significant proportion of accounts were banned proactively, illustrating WhatsApp's commitment to a safe user environment. Key reasons for these bans included violation of service terms, illegal activities, and user complaints, further demonstrating the platform's resolve to foster a trustworthy communication space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025