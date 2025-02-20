WhatsApp Bans Millions in Crackdown on Fraud: A Meta Initiative

In a significant move to combat fraud and misuse, WhatsApp, under its parent company Meta, has banned over 8.4 million accounts in India within a single month. This action aligns with growing concerns over the misuse of the platform for fraudulent activities, prompting swift action from the social media giant.

Meta's Transparency Report highlights these measures as part of the company's ongoing efforts to preserve user safety and platform integrity. The report details compliance with sections of the Information Technology Act, indicating that approximately 8.45 million accounts were banned based on persistent complaints and the need for enhanced monitoring.

During August alone, a significant proportion of accounts were banned proactively, illustrating WhatsApp's commitment to a safe user environment. Key reasons for these bans included violation of service terms, illegal activities, and user complaints, further demonstrating the platform's resolve to foster a trustworthy communication space.

