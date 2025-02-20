Left Menu

Bridging Continents: India-US Forge New Trade Frontiers

India and the US are gearing up to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement that promises to enhance trade and investment ties. With trade potentially doubling to USD 500 billion by 2030, both nations aim to finalize the first phase of this multi-sector pact by 2025.

The governments of India and the United States are commencing negotiations on a groundbreaking bilateral trade agreement, with meetings set to involve multiple ministries, sources revealed. The aim is to bolster commerce and investment flows between the two major economies.

Sources noted, "We are coordinating with various departments to ensure a unified approach. Discussions on reciprocal tariffs and trade features with the US will be pivotal." The commerce ministry, responsible for consolidating views across government, is set to meet with three to four departments in upcoming weeks.

During Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Washington, it was announced that the trade turnover between the countries could exceed USD 500 billion by 2030. US-India bilateral trade was at USD 190.08 billion in 2023, showcasing a significant trade surplus in favor of India. Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the potential for tariff concessions due to complementary economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

