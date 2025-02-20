Walmart's Cautious Forecast Stirs Market Reaction
Walmart has forecasted lower profit for the fiscal year ending January 2026, due to expected cautious consumer spending driven by inflation. The retailer's shares dropped by 7% as a reaction. Despite an overall positive quarterly performance, lingering uncertainties and economic factors suggest a modest growth outlook.
In a surprising move, Walmart projected profit for the fiscal year ending January 2026 below Wall Street forecasts, a reflection of anticipated conservative consumer spending due to inflation. The announcement caused a 7% drop in the retailer's shares, despite a record-high stock price achieved last week.
The Bentonville-based retail giant anticipates annual sales growth between 3% and 4%, slightly below analyst expectations. The forecast considers the negative and positive impacts of an additional leap year day and the acquisition of Vizio, respectively, as the company navigates potential tariff challenges under the Trump administration.
Despite economic headwinds, Walmart posted a 4.6% growth in U.S. comparable sales for the fourth quarter, driven by high-income shoppers. E-commerce sales surged by 20%, bolstered by enhanced delivery offerings. However, the fiscal 2026 earnings per share estimate falls short of analyst predictions, underlining a cautious outlook amidst economic uncertainty.
