Adani Group's Financial Surge: Cash Rich, Debt Secure

Ten Adani Group stocks rose, spurred by the company announcing ample cash reserves to meet debt obligations, and record pre-tax profits for 2024. The conglomerate has assured investors of sustainable cash flow for the next 28 months, maintaining low leverage and supporting consistent investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial development, ten stocks from the Adani Group saw a notable increase on Thursday following a reassuring statement from the conglomerate about its robust cash flow position. The group emphasized its steady liquidity status, allowing it to comfortably meet debt obligations and record pre-tax profits for 2024.

Adani Wilmar led the surge with a 3.48% rise, while NDTV and Adani Ports gained 3.11% and 2.85%, respectively. Despite these gains, Adani Enterprises experienced a slight dip of 0.06%.

The group's financial report highlighted a cash balance of Rs 53,024 crore as of September 30, 2024, reflecting a strategy to manage debt over the next 28 months effectively. This position underscores the group's ability to sustain investments without elevating leverage risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

