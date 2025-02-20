Adani Group's Financial Surge: Cash Rich, Debt Secure
Ten Adani Group stocks rose, spurred by the company announcing ample cash reserves to meet debt obligations, and record pre-tax profits for 2024. The conglomerate has assured investors of sustainable cash flow for the next 28 months, maintaining low leverage and supporting consistent investments.
- Country:
- India
In a significant financial development, ten stocks from the Adani Group saw a notable increase on Thursday following a reassuring statement from the conglomerate about its robust cash flow position. The group emphasized its steady liquidity status, allowing it to comfortably meet debt obligations and record pre-tax profits for 2024.
Adani Wilmar led the surge with a 3.48% rise, while NDTV and Adani Ports gained 3.11% and 2.85%, respectively. Despite these gains, Adani Enterprises experienced a slight dip of 0.06%.
The group's financial report highlighted a cash balance of Rs 53,024 crore as of September 30, 2024, reflecting a strategy to manage debt over the next 28 months effectively. This position underscores the group's ability to sustain investments without elevating leverage risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JSW Group's Power Move: A Rs 16,000 Crore Investment Unveiled
Sanjiv Goenka Unveils Rs 10,000 Crore Investment in West Bengal
Bengal Global Business Summit Set to Boost Investment in West Bengal
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Boosts Investment in West Bengal's Growth Journey
How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment