Adani Group's Financial Surge: Cash Rich, Debt Secure

In a significant financial development, ten stocks from the Adani Group saw a notable increase on Thursday following a reassuring statement from the conglomerate about its robust cash flow position. The group emphasized its steady liquidity status, allowing it to comfortably meet debt obligations and record pre-tax profits for 2024.

Adani Wilmar led the surge with a 3.48% rise, while NDTV and Adani Ports gained 3.11% and 2.85%, respectively. Despite these gains, Adani Enterprises experienced a slight dip of 0.06%.

The group's financial report highlighted a cash balance of Rs 53,024 crore as of September 30, 2024, reflecting a strategy to manage debt over the next 28 months effectively. This position underscores the group's ability to sustain investments without elevating leverage risks.

