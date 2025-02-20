Walmart's Economic Forecast: A Cautionary Twist for 2026

Walmart's forecast for fiscal year 2026 shows sales and profits falling short of Wall Street's expectations, signaling potential weakness in consumer spending. The retailer, which has enjoyed strong growth, anticipates challenges as inflation-weary consumers become more cautious.

Brian Mulberry from Zacks Investment Management highlighted that Walmart's reduced guidance could be a sign of slowing economic growth, should it coincide with declining job numbers. LSEG data indicates Walmart's projected earnings per share fall below analysts' hopes, and U.S. retail sales have recently faced significant declines.

Despite these concerns, Walmart reported a 4.6% increase in U.S. comparable sales for its fourth quarter, surpassing some expectations. Strength was drawn from high-income customers and its expanding e-commerce operations. CEO Doug McMillon emphasized the company's momentum from low prices and fast delivery services, projecting further growth for the upcoming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)