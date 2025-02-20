Purnea Airport Terminal Approved: A New Milestone in Bihar's Aviation

The Airports Authority of India has sanctioned the terminal building construction at Purnea airport, marking a pivotal advancement in Bihar's aviation sector, according to a state government announcement on Thursday.

Scheduled for completion in four months, the new terminal is part of a Rs 33.99 crore investment, significantly reducing original cost estimates. The tender was finalized in a dual-phase process.

The project promises modern amenities and is projected to accommodate growing passenger traffic, enhancing connectivity for Seemanchal, Kosi, and nearby states, fostering regional economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)