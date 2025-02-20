Left Menu

Purnea Airport Terminal Approved: A New Milestone in Bihar's Aviation

The Airports Authority of India has approved a new terminal building at Purnea airport in Bihar. The project, costing Rs 33.99 crore, will enhance air connectivity in the region. Featuring modern amenities, it aims to open in four months, boosting regional travel and economic growth.

Updated: 20-02-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:12 IST
The Airports Authority of India has sanctioned the terminal building construction at Purnea airport, marking a pivotal advancement in Bihar's aviation sector, according to a state government announcement on Thursday.

Scheduled for completion in four months, the new terminal is part of a Rs 33.99 crore investment, significantly reducing original cost estimates. The tender was finalized in a dual-phase process.

The project promises modern amenities and is projected to accommodate growing passenger traffic, enhancing connectivity for Seemanchal, Kosi, and nearby states, fostering regional economic growth.

