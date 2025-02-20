Odisha's Electric Future: 100 New EV Charging Stations

The Odisha government is taking significant strides towards advancing electric mobility by announcing plans to set up 100 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The assembly was informed on Thursday by Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena of this progressive plan.

According to Jena, the first phase will see the establishment of 21 charging stations in Bhubaneswar, with 38 more distributed across various regional transport offices (RTOs), 23 in truck terminals, and 18 located throughout other parts of the state. The groundwork for these installations has already commenced, marking a significant step in Odisha's transition to sustainable transport.

A private firm, selected through a competitive tendering process, has been entrusted with the installation of the charging stations. The state's commitment to electric mobility is further evidenced by the presence of 1,57,081 electric vehicles, with subsidies available under the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021, to encourage even more EV adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)