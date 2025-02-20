Left Menu

Blazing Inferno at Fashion Plaza: A Late Night Fire Incident

A fire erupted at Fashion Plaza in Sadar Bazaar, destroying goods worth lakhs. Suspected to be due to a short circuit, the fire required over two hours to control. No casualties were reported. Quick response from Bhimnagar fire station helped prevent further damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:39 IST
Blazing Inferno at Fashion Plaza: A Late Night Fire Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A late-night fire wreaked havoc at Fashion Plaza, a readymade clothing store in Sadar Bazaar, as goods worth lakhs were reduced to ashes. Officials suspect a short circuit might have been the culprit behind the incident, which thankfully resulted in no casualties, according to a fire officer.

The blaze erupted around 11:52 p.m. on Wednesday, quickly spreading through the ground, first, and second floors, prompting immediate action from fire authorities. Bhimnagar fire station dispatched two fire tenders to tackle the inferno, which took nearly two hours to bring under control.

Although the exact cause is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest an electrical short circuit might have sparked the devastating fire. Swift intervention by the fire department limited the destruction, though portions of plaster were reported to have fallen during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

