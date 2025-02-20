Blazing Inferno at Fashion Plaza: A Late Night Fire Incident

A late-night fire wreaked havoc at Fashion Plaza, a readymade clothing store in Sadar Bazaar, as goods worth lakhs were reduced to ashes. Officials suspect a short circuit might have been the culprit behind the incident, which thankfully resulted in no casualties, according to a fire officer.

The blaze erupted around 11:52 p.m. on Wednesday, quickly spreading through the ground, first, and second floors, prompting immediate action from fire authorities. Bhimnagar fire station dispatched two fire tenders to tackle the inferno, which took nearly two hours to bring under control.

Although the exact cause is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest an electrical short circuit might have sparked the devastating fire. Swift intervention by the fire department limited the destruction, though portions of plaster were reported to have fallen during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)