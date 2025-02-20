Left Menu

Pakistan Struggles for Economic Credibility Amid Climate Financing and Tax Reforms

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has raised alarm over Pakistan’s economic credibility, spotlighting the need for urgent reforms. He announced financial commitments from international entities and detailed plans for green panda bonds issuance and tax reforms aimed at stabilizing the nation's economy post-IMF intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:48 IST
Pakistan Struggles for Economic Credibility Amid Climate Financing and Tax Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, sounded a stern warning about the country's diminished economic credibility during a Senate climate change committee meeting. Highlighting the nation's struggle for stability, Aurangzeb emphasized the urgent need for economic reforms to rebuild trust.

According to The Express Tribune, Pakistan has secured a commitment of USD 500 million from the Asian Development Bank, with expectations of receiving USD 1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) soon. The government is also set to issue green panda bonds to attract investments for environmentally sustainable projects.

In a significant departure from previous practices, Aurangzeb announced that tax policy would now fall under the Finance Ministry's purview, while the Federal Board of Revenue will concentrate solely on tax collection. These structural economic reforms are seen as essential for achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, following Pakistan's narrow avoidance of default in 2023 due to IMF intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025