Pakistan Struggles for Economic Credibility Amid Climate Financing and Tax Reforms

Pakistan's Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, sounded a stern warning about the country's diminished economic credibility during a Senate climate change committee meeting. Highlighting the nation's struggle for stability, Aurangzeb emphasized the urgent need for economic reforms to rebuild trust.

According to The Express Tribune, Pakistan has secured a commitment of USD 500 million from the Asian Development Bank, with expectations of receiving USD 1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) soon. The government is also set to issue green panda bonds to attract investments for environmentally sustainable projects.

In a significant departure from previous practices, Aurangzeb announced that tax policy would now fall under the Finance Ministry's purview, while the Federal Board of Revenue will concentrate solely on tax collection. These structural economic reforms are seen as essential for achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, following Pakistan's narrow avoidance of default in 2023 due to IMF intervention.

