Kerala Poised for Industry 4.0: Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025

The Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, a platform highlighting Kerala’s potential as a sustainable hub for Industry 4.0 enterprises, will begin on Friday at the Lulu International Convention Centre in Kochi. The event will host over 3,000 delegates, including top government officials, foreign delegates, and industry leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:02 IST
The two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS 2025) is set to begin on Friday, showcasing Kerala's strategic position as a sustainable investment destination for Industry 4.0 enterprises.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at the Lulu International Convention Centre, attended by Union and State Ministers and prominent industry figures.

With support from industry organizations, over 3,000 delegates will gather to focus on sectors like AI, robotics, aerospace, and renewable energy, emphasizing Kerala's readiness for the future.

