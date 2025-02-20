Kerala Poised for Industry 4.0: Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025

The two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS 2025) is set to begin on Friday, showcasing Kerala's strategic position as a sustainable investment destination for Industry 4.0 enterprises.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at the Lulu International Convention Centre, attended by Union and State Ministers and prominent industry figures.

With support from industry organizations, over 3,000 delegates will gather to focus on sectors like AI, robotics, aerospace, and renewable energy, emphasizing Kerala's readiness for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)