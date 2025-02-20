Left Menu

Karnataka's Bold Move: Transforming Startups Beyond Bengaluru

Karnataka cabinet has sanctioned a Rs 75 crore 'Beyond Bengaluru Cluster Seed Fund' to boost growth-stage startups in clusters like Mysuru, Hubballi, and Mangaluru. Additionally, increased investment in technology, infrastructure, and educational facilities, alongside amendments in financial regulation acts, was approved for holistic regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet made a significant move this Thursday, approving a Rs 75 crore 'Beyond Bengaluru Cluster Seed Fund'. This initiative aims to extend startup growth beyond Bengaluru to emerging clusters like Mysuru, Hubballi, and Mangaluru.

The expansion of infrastructure and technology received further support as the cabinet green-lighted a center of excellence for CNC Machining Technology, advancements in the IIIT Bangalore, and the establishment of a Semiconductor Future Accelerator Lab. These steps align with Karnataka's Industrial and Clean Mobility Policy 2025-30.

In a bid to provide balanced regional growth, the cabinet approved amendments to financial regulation acts, the construction of health facilities, and modern land survey equipment, emphasizing the state's ongoing commitment to development beyond its capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

