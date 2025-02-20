Karnataka's Bold Move: Transforming Startups Beyond Bengaluru

The Karnataka cabinet made a significant move this Thursday, approving a Rs 75 crore 'Beyond Bengaluru Cluster Seed Fund'. This initiative aims to extend startup growth beyond Bengaluru to emerging clusters like Mysuru, Hubballi, and Mangaluru.

The expansion of infrastructure and technology received further support as the cabinet green-lighted a center of excellence for CNC Machining Technology, advancements in the IIIT Bangalore, and the establishment of a Semiconductor Future Accelerator Lab. These steps align with Karnataka's Industrial and Clean Mobility Policy 2025-30.

In a bid to provide balanced regional growth, the cabinet approved amendments to financial regulation acts, the construction of health facilities, and modern land survey equipment, emphasizing the state's ongoing commitment to development beyond its capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)