India's Economic Resilience: An Oasis Amid Global Turbulence

Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's economic stability and growth amid global conflicts, emphasizing innovation in AI and women's empowerment. He discussed India's commitment to sustainability and free trade. Goyal addressed concerns over foreign influence in Indian politics and welcomed investments aligning with FDI policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:27 IST
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal declared India an 'oasis of stability' in a world of conflicts, underscoring its status as the fastest-growing economy. Speaking at the 6th Asia Economic Dialogue, Goyal emphasized India's focus on innovation, particularly in AI and women's empowerment.

He reiterated India's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, noting that sustainability is central to India's development agenda. Goyal advocated for a free trade agreement between India and the USA, which he believes would benefit both nations.

Goyal expressed concern over foreign influences on Indian elections and welcomed Tesla's interest in investing in India, provided they adhere to local policies and regulations. India's rules support investments while safeguarding national integrity and security, he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

