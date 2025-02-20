Juvenile Nabbed in Madhubani Train Vandalism Case

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended a juvenile in relation to the vandalism of AC coaches on the Swatantrata Senani Express in Madhubani, where window panes were damaged on February 10.

The Railway Ministry released a statement highlighting the panic caused among passengers due to the violent act. The absence of an RPF or Government Railway Police post in the area allowed the perpetrators to escape.

A case has been registered under the Railways Act as efforts continue to identify those involved in the vandalism. The juvenile has confessed to the crime and expressed remorse. Investigations are ongoing, with the RPF committed to taking strict action against those who damage railway property.

