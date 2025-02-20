Left Menu

Juvenile Nabbed in Madhubani Train Vandalism Case

The Railway Protection Force apprehended a juvenile in connection with the vandalism of the Swatantrata Senani Express in Madhubani. The RPF and East Central Railway are actively investigating the incident, where miscreants damaged window panes, causing chaos among passengers. Criminal proceedings are underway against the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:33 IST
Juvenile Nabbed in Madhubani Train Vandalism Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended a juvenile in relation to the vandalism of AC coaches on the Swatantrata Senani Express in Madhubani, where window panes were damaged on February 10.

The Railway Ministry released a statement highlighting the panic caused among passengers due to the violent act. The absence of an RPF or Government Railway Police post in the area allowed the perpetrators to escape.

A case has been registered under the Railways Act as efforts continue to identify those involved in the vandalism. The juvenile has confessed to the crime and expressed remorse. Investigations are ongoing, with the RPF committed to taking strict action against those who damage railway property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025