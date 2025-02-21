Left Menu

Rajasthan Government Tightens Road Safety After Tragic LPG Tanker Accident

Rajasthan minister Manju Baghmar addressed the state assembly regarding the LPG tanker accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. She stated negligence by drivers caused the incident, leading to over 20 deaths. The government is enhancing safety measures and revising rules to prevent future mishaps.

  Country:
  • India

In a significant update following last year's tragic LPG tanker accident, Rajasthan's minister Manju Baghmar has cited driver negligence as the primary cause of the inferno that led to more than 20 fatalities. Addressing the state assembly, Baghmar emphasized the need for enhanced safety protocols.

The December catastrophe, which turned a segment of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into a fiery hell, initially claimed 11 lives, with the death toll eventually surpassing 20. The state government is now implementing rigorous measures to avert such incidents, including closing unauthorized road 'cuts' and revising the transportation rules for inflammable goods.

In addition to enforcing stricter regulations, the Rajasthan government has delineated a comprehensive action plan. With a vision to reduce road accidents significantly, the government targets a 50% decline by 2030 and a dramatic 75% reduction by 2033. Authorities continue investigating and ensuring accountability for road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

