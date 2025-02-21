Left Menu

Railways Bolsters Safety with New Holding Areas for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims

The railways have implemented holding areas in various stations to manage the anticipated increase in Maha Kumbh pilgrims in Prayagraj. This safety measure aims to prevent overcrowding and enhance passenger experience, following a recent tragic stampede in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:36 IST
Railways Bolsters Safety with New Holding Areas for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The railways have established special holding areas at several stations in preparation for an expected influx of Maha Kumbh pilgrims in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This initiative follows a tragic stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, causing 18 deaths, due to confusion and panic caused by similar train names.

In response, the railway ministry has implemented guidelines urging passengers to cooperate and follow instructions for smooth travel. Holding areas, located outside platforms, aim to manage crowd flow and enhance safety, especially during peak travel periods and festivals.

The Northern Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, and East Central Railway have established these areas at key stations. Officials emphasize that similar crowd management strategies have been adopted in Prayagraj to ensure passenger safety and convenience during boarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025