Railways Bolsters Safety with New Holding Areas for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims

The railways have established special holding areas at several stations in preparation for an expected influx of Maha Kumbh pilgrims in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This initiative follows a tragic stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, causing 18 deaths, due to confusion and panic caused by similar train names.

In response, the railway ministry has implemented guidelines urging passengers to cooperate and follow instructions for smooth travel. Holding areas, located outside platforms, aim to manage crowd flow and enhance safety, especially during peak travel periods and festivals.

The Northern Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, and East Central Railway have established these areas at key stations. Officials emphasize that similar crowd management strategies have been adopted in Prayagraj to ensure passenger safety and convenience during boarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)