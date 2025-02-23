Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives, Injures Child

A speeding truck hit a motorcycle in Muzaffarnagar, killing Noor Mohammad and his nephew Faizan. Mohammad's 10-year-old granddaughter sustained severe injuries. The victims were traveling to a funeral. The truck driver fled, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A calamitous accident occurred in Muzaffarnagar when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle, tragically claiming the lives of 60-year-old Noor Mohammad and his 32-year-old nephew, Faizan, while severely injuring his 10-year-old granddaughter. The victims were en route from Shamli to Satheri village for a funeral.

The fatal crash took place on the Khatoli-Budhana road near the Kali river bridge. Authorities from the Ratanpuri police station, through Station House Officer Tej Singh, confirmed the deaths and reported the child's injury. First responders promptly transferred the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Shockingly, the truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Law enforcement has commenced an active investigation to locate the driver and ascertain further details surrounding the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

