Tragic Collision in Bihar: Pilgrims' Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

A deadly collision in Bihar's Kaimur district claimed the lives of three pilgrims, including a woman, and injured four more. The incident occurred when their jeep collided with a parked truck. An investigation is underway to ascertain the identities of the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaimur | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:04 IST
A tragic accident unfolded in Bihar's Kaimur district involving a group of pilgrims returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. At least three individuals, including a woman, lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries after their jeep collided with a stationary truck.

The unfortunate incident happened in the Chilbili area, police reported on Sunday. Pradeep Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer at Mohania, Kaimur, confirmed that two victims died instantly, while another succumbed to injuries during medical care. The four injured are currently receiving treatment.

Local authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the victims' identities and the circumstances leading to the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

