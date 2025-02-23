Delhi Metro's Marathon: A Celebration of Resilience and Determination

In an impressive display of community spirit, more than 1,000 employees of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) joined the 10th Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon alongside family members. The much-anticipated event took place on Sunday, bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds.

To accommodate the marathon attendees, special early morning Metro services commenced at 3.30 am. These services ensured seamless travel for athletes and spectators, according to DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar.

The marathon, themed 'Go The Distance', was hosted at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, drawing over 20,000 participants. The event celebrated resilience and determination, featuring various race categories and even hosting several senior DMRC officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)