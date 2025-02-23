Invest Madhya Pradesh: Unleashing Potential at Global Investors Summit 2025
The 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025' in Bhopal, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to position Madhya Pradesh as a leading industry hub. This two-day event, with over 25,000 registrations, fosters significant investment opportunities across various sectors, highlighting the state's potential to investors globally.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025' in Bhopal, signaling Madhya Pradesh's emergence as a prominent industry hub. The summit will see the launch of over 18 new industrial policies aimed at attracting global investors.
Madhya Pradesh's potential as a destination for investment has captured the attention of over 25,000 participants, including more than 100 foreign delegates from 50 countries. The participation of high-profile industrialists underscores the state's growing appeal as an investment hotspot.
The summit will spotlight key investment sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, and information technology. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conclude the event, which promises to further solidify Madhya Pradesh's position on the global investment map.
