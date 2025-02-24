Left Menu

British Couple Detained by Taliban: A Plea for Help

A British couple, Barbie and Peter Reynolds, who have been running educational programs in Afghanistan, were detained by the Taliban. Their daughter, Sarah Entwistle, is appealing to the British government to secure their release. The couple lost contact with their family three days after initial detention communications.

In a troubling development, a British couple in their 70s, who had been devoted to education initiatives in Afghanistan, are currently held by the Taliban administration. The couple, Barbie and Peter Reynolds, aged 75 and 79 respectively, were apprehended on February 1, as reported by their daughter, Sarah Entwistle.

Speaking with media outlets, Entwistle revealed that her parents initially communicated through text messages to ensure their family of their safety. However, all contact ceased abruptly after three days, prompting the family to demand urgent action from the British government for their release.

British authorities confirmed they are providing support to the family, though official details remain sparse. Reports suggest the couple, along with a Chinese-American associate and a local interpreter, were detained for traveling without informing Afghan authorities. The broader geopolitical tension remains as Western governments advise against travel to Afghanistan following the 2021 Taliban takeover.

