Amazon India Surges Ahead with Record Fast Deliveries
Amazon India announced a 26% increase in same-day or next-day deliveries for its Prime members. With expanded service to more PIN codes, over 41 crore items were delivered at record speeds in 2024. Everyday essentials saw a significant 23% growth in quick delivery.
Amazon India has announced a significant enhancement in its delivery service for Prime users, achieving a 26% rise in same-day or next-day deliveries. This improvement marks a milestone in the company's commitment to faster service.
The e-commerce giant expanded its delivery capability by servicing an increased number of PIN codes by more than 11% in 2024. As a result, Prime members across the nation benefitted from faster than ever delivery speeds, with over 41 crore items reaching customers on time.
Highlighting this achievement, the company reported the delivery of nearly 20 crore essential items on the same or next day, citing a remarkable 23% year-over-year growth. This reinforces Amazon India's rising prominence in the rapid delivery sector.
