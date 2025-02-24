Bomb Threat Diverts American Airlines Flight to Rome
A suspected bomb threat caused the diversion of an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi, leading to its emergency landing in Rome. Authorities have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident to ensure passenger safety.
An American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to Rome after a suspected bomb threat emerged, forcing an emergency landing in Italy.
The flight, AA-292, was rerouted on February 23 due to security concerns, according to a statement by Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani.
Following a formal complaint received on February 24, authorities registered an FIR and have launched an investigation, prioritizing passenger safety.
