Bomb Threat Diverts American Airlines Flight to Rome

An American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to Rome after a suspected bomb threat emerged, forcing an emergency landing in Italy.

The flight, AA-292, was rerouted on February 23 due to security concerns, according to a statement by Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani.

Following a formal complaint received on February 24, authorities registered an FIR and have launched an investigation, prioritizing passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)