Bomb Alert Forces New York to Delhi Flight Diversion to Rome
A Delhi-bound flight from New York was diverted to Rome due to a bomb alert. Passengers, primarily Indian citizens, were assisted and rebooked on different flights. Authorities deemed the threat non-credible, and the aircraft will resume its schedule post-security checks.
A major disruption occurred Sunday when a Delhi-bound American Airlines flight from New York had to be diverted to Rome following a bomb alert. Passengers aboard the flight were rebooked on alternative journeys, as stated by a Rome airport spokesperson on Monday.
The focus was primarily on 66 travelers, who were mostly Indian citizens with no entry visas for Italy. These passengers were accommodated overnight in airport lounges and assisted by both the US airline and Aeroporti di Roma staff, ensuring their comfort and safety.
The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee took prompt action by conducting thorough security checks after the threat surfaced. Although the alarm was ultimately considered non-credible, it required the aircraft to be inspected at a nearby airport, leading to the plane's diversion to Rome for precautionary measures.
