UK's Push for Gender Equality in Boardrooms Shows Progress

Women now constitute 43% of the boards in Britain's 350 largest public companies, according to a recent government-backed report. This figure represents progress in gender equality but highlights the need for further improvements, particularly in leadership roles.

In 2024, FTSE 350 companies reported women held 43.4% of board positions, up from 40.2% in 2023, while leadership roles increased from 33.5% to 35.3% year-on-year. Despite a positive trend, the number of women CEOs saw a decline for the second consecutive year, dropping to 19 from a previous 21.

Unlike countries with mandatory quotas, the UK relies on a business-led approach to diversity, achieving significant representation without imposing minimum thresholds. Still, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasized the need to dismantle barriers to women's advancement in leadership, noting nearly three-quarters of the FTSE 350 companies now meet or exceed the 40% gender target on boards.

