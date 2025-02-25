UK's Push for Gender Equality in Boardrooms Shows Progress
A government-backed report reveals women now constitute 43% of boards in Britain's FTSE 350 companies, marking progress in gender equality. Despite improvements, challenges persist, especially in leadership roles. The UK remains without a mandatory quota system, unlike some European counterparts, aiming for voluntary diversity.
Women now constitute 43% of the boards in Britain's 350 largest public companies, according to a recent government-backed report. This figure represents progress in gender equality but highlights the need for further improvements, particularly in leadership roles.
In 2024, FTSE 350 companies reported women held 43.4% of board positions, up from 40.2% in 2023, while leadership roles increased from 33.5% to 35.3% year-on-year. Despite a positive trend, the number of women CEOs saw a decline for the second consecutive year, dropping to 19 from a previous 21.
Unlike countries with mandatory quotas, the UK relies on a business-led approach to diversity, achieving significant representation without imposing minimum thresholds. Still, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasized the need to dismantle barriers to women's advancement in leadership, noting nearly three-quarters of the FTSE 350 companies now meet or exceed the 40% gender target on boards.
