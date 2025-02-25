Indian Equities Under Pressure Amid Global Economic Challenges

The Indian equity markets remained subdued with both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex witnessing a dip, highlighting a cautious investor stance amid a turbulent global economic landscape. Persistent concerns over possible tariffs by the Trump administration and continuous foreign outflows have kept the indices under pressure.

In early trading on Monday, the Nifty 50 fell by 36.90 points, or 0.16%, to 22,516.45, while the BSE Sensex declined by 14.11 points, or 0.02%, to 74,440.30. Experts pointed out that the weakness aligns with global risk-off sentiment, compounded by fears of economic slowdown, rising inflation, and geopolitical tensions. The potential reinstatement of Trump Tariffs in March and April adds another layer of investor uncertainty.

Market expert Ajay Bagga highlighted that the bleak global scenario, marked by significant risks along with some hopes on the European front, offers little cheer for Indian markets. The expected imposition of Trump Tariffs could exacerbate the situation, slowing growth and escalating inflation, driving investors towards bonds and gold. While the opening saw mixed trends in the Nifty 50, sectors like FMCG, IT, Metal, and Realty slumped, whereas Nifty Bank, Auto, and Media sectors showed slight gains.

The market breadth tilted toward the bears, with 28 stocks declining in the Nifty 50 as opposed to 22 in the green. Akshay Chinchalkar from Axis Securities indicated the importance of the 22,720 gap after consecutive losses, suggesting its significance in determining future market direction. If the index closes above it, a test of the next hurdle between 23,050 and 23,280 is anticipated; otherwise, support may be sought near 22,370.

The apprehensive sentiment isn't confined to India, as major Asian indices also faced struggles, reflecting broader concerns over slowing global growth and inflation. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 1.12%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.90%, and Taiwan's index by 1.06%, with South Korea's KOSPI dipping 0.38%. Investors will keenly observe geopolitical developments in Europe and evolving US trade policies.

