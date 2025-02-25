Left Menu

CSR Fund Audit Sparks Controversy in Punjab Assembly

Punjab Industries Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond announced an audit of CSR funds at the Guru Gobind Singh Refinery following allegations of misuse by AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur. Concerns include questionable expenditures like a costly play station. Meanwhile, the Punjab government addresses stray dog issues and passes an amendment bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:35 IST
Punjab's industry landscape is under scrutiny as Industries Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond announced plans to audit the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of the Guru Gobind Singh Refinery in Bathinda. This decision follows allegations made by AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur regarding the misappropriation of funds.

During the session in the Punjab Assembly, Minister Sond noted that Rs 153 crore out of Rs 180 crore allocated for CSR activities had been spent by the refinery, now operating under HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited. Concerns were raised over expenditures, such as an overly expensive play station, earmarked under these funds.

In parallel developments, Punjab's government is tackling the issue of stray dogs with Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh confirming adherence to animal welfare laws. The legislative session also saw the passing of 'The Punjab Water Resources (Management And Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025,' altering age-related provisions for authority members.

