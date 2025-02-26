Left Menu

Midway Close Call: Southwest Flight Avoids Runway Collision

A Southwest Airlines flight narrowly avoided a collision at Chicago Midway airport when a business jet unauthorizedly entered the runway. The incident, currently under investigation, highlights concerns over U.S. aviation safety standards and understaffed air traffic control operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 02:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Southwest Airlines flight faced a critical moment on Tuesday at Chicago Midway airport when it narrowly averted a collision with a business jet that unexpectedly entered the runway without authorization, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported.

The incident occurred around 8:50 a.m. when Southwest Flight 2504, a Boeing 737-800 from Omaha, Nebraska, had to make a quick ascent. It was captured on a dramatic video shared on social media, showing the aircraft abruptly ascending to avoid a FlexJet Challenger on runway 31C.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the occurrence. Although no air traffic control errors were indicated, the situation underscores growing concerns over U.S. aviation safety, particularly amid an understaffed air traffic control system. The FAA is already auditing runway incursion risks across major airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

