Midway Close Call: Southwest Flight Avoids Runway Collision

A Southwest Airlines flight faced a critical moment on Tuesday at Chicago Midway airport when it narrowly averted a collision with a business jet that unexpectedly entered the runway without authorization, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported.

The incident occurred around 8:50 a.m. when Southwest Flight 2504, a Boeing 737-800 from Omaha, Nebraska, had to make a quick ascent. It was captured on a dramatic video shared on social media, showing the aircraft abruptly ascending to avoid a FlexJet Challenger on runway 31C.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the occurrence. Although no air traffic control errors were indicated, the situation underscores growing concerns over U.S. aviation safety, particularly amid an understaffed air traffic control system. The FAA is already auditing runway incursion risks across major airports.

