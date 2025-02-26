Trump's Copper Tariff Consideration Shakes Up Global Trade

President Donald Trump instructed government officials on Tuesday to explore the potential of imposing tariffs on copper, marking the latest effort by the White House to impose taxes on a wide range of imports and overhaul global trade structures.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro highlighted the initiative as a strategic attempt to limit China's expansion in the copper sector and to mitigate broader national security threats. The administration is also keen to revitalize domestic copper production to meet military and technological demands.

Despite the U.S. maintaining a surplus in copper trade, President Trump emphasizes equalizing imports and exports to avoid deficits. While past measures have targeted commodities like steel and aluminum, additional tariffs are underway, which economists warn could slow the economy, although copper alone is unlikely to significantly impact inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)