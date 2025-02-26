Left Menu

Trump's Copper Tariff Consideration Shakes Up Global Trade

President Donald Trump has directed a government study on implementing tariffs on copper imports. The initiative aims to curb China's growth in the copper sector and address national security concerns. The U.S. currently exports more copper than it imports, yet the potential tariffs could reshape global trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 03:34 IST
Trump's Copper Tariff Consideration Shakes Up Global Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump instructed government officials on Tuesday to explore the potential of imposing tariffs on copper, marking the latest effort by the White House to impose taxes on a wide range of imports and overhaul global trade structures.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro highlighted the initiative as a strategic attempt to limit China's expansion in the copper sector and to mitigate broader national security threats. The administration is also keen to revitalize domestic copper production to meet military and technological demands.

Despite the U.S. maintaining a surplus in copper trade, President Trump emphasizes equalizing imports and exports to avoid deficits. While past measures have targeted commodities like steel and aluminum, additional tariffs are underway, which economists warn could slow the economy, although copper alone is unlikely to significantly impact inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025