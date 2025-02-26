UK's Defence Spending Surge: A Boost for European Security
British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves urges European countries to increase defence spending. PM Keir Starmer plans to raise UK's annual defence budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with a long-term target of 3%. This move aims to strengthen Europe's security, create jobs, and improve economic growth.
In a significant policy move, British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has called upon European nations to enhance their defence budgets, following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement to increase the UK's defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. The projected growth targets a historical 3% seen post-Cold War.
Reeves, writing in the Telegraph, emphasized the importance of this initiative for the continent's security and revealed plans to discuss the matter with European counterparts at the upcoming G20 meeting in South Africa. She highlighted the economic benefits of modernizing the defence sector.
While the planned 40% cut to international aid to fund the defence budget has sparked criticism among humanitarian groups, the government argues the investment will fortify borders and stimulate domestic industrial growth, potentially creating new employment opportunities.
