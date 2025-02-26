UK and India Forge Investment Ties with Over GBP 100 Million in Deals
The UK announced GBP 100 million in investments from Indian firms, emphasizing mutual growth opportunities in sectors like AI, textiles, and insurance. After a visit to New Delhi, UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds highlighted potential for UK businesses in India's growing economy following increased FDI limits.
The UK celebrated major investment deals worth over GBP 100 million from Indian entities this week, spotlighting fresh prospects in India's insurance market for British companies. These developments coincide with the restart of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.
UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds completed his visit to New Delhi, where he engaged in talks with Indian Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT) anticipates these investments creating hundreds of jobs in the coming years, spanning sectors like AI, professional services, and textiles.
The relaxation of foreign direct investment limits has been a catalyst for increased British interest in India's insurance market. Indian investments, such as Aaseya Technologies and Sastra Robotics, exemplify the robust two-way investment stream, promising economic growth and job creation for both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
