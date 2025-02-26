Advantage Assam 2.0: Launching Assam into Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit concluded with a key session titled 'The Skies of Tomorrow: Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing in Assam,' unveiling Assam's potential in this sector. The event, held in Guwahati, featured a panel of policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators exploring opportunities in aerospace and defense manufacturing.

Rupesh Gowala, Assam's Minister for Labour Welfare and Home Affairs, emphasized the state's commitment to developing this ecosystem, attributing rapid growth to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership. Gowala highlighted the synergy with national initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, inviting investors to shape Assam into an aerospace manufacturing hub.

Principal Secretary Gopinath Narayan detailed incentives under the Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy 2025, highlighting their competitive edge. Air Chief Marshal (Retd) R.K.S. Bhadauria lauded Assam's efforts, while DRDO Director General Dr. Chandrika Kaushik noted Tezpur's lab supporting Indian Armed Forces, emphasizing R&D and skill development. SIDM's Rajinder Singh Bhatia and industry specialists Manash Pratim Kakati, Prem Kumar Vishlawath, and Dr. Sarag J Saikia highlighted the region's strategic advantages, setting the stage for investment.

